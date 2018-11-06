Dota 2 NiP Gaming captain ‘ppd’: ‘No penalty confirmed’

Dota 2 NiP Gaming captain Peter “ppd” Dager confirmed on Twitter last November 6 that they will not receive a 40-percent Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points penalty on the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major.

Valve recently changed its policy regarding stand-ins in the 2018-2019 DPC, in which points are now awarded to the organizations instead of the players themselves.

NiP Gaming was compelled to hire Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov of Team Liquid, after their Israeli offlaner Neta “33” Shapira got visa issues.

Dager, The International 2015 winner, said he was told that “Malaysia doesn’t think highly of Israel,” in a tweet.

The former captain of OpTic Gaming said he sought help from PGL and Valve regarding the matter, but both organizations did not respond to his emails.

Meanwhile, Shapira said in a tweet that he recently relocated and will take a break. He expressed plans in casting NiP Gaming’s matches.

The Kuala Lumpur Major will happen on November 9 to 18.