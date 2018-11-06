Dota 2 NiP Gaming captain ‘ppd’: ‘No penalty confirmed’

Dota 2 NiP Gaming captain Peter “ppd” Dager confirmed on Twitter last November 6 that they will not receive a 40-percent Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points penalty on the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major.
Valve recently changed its policy regarding stand-ins in the 2018-2019 DPC, in which points are now awarded to the organizations instead of the players themselves.
NiP Gaming was compelled to hire Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov of Team Liquid, after their Israeli offlaner Neta “33” Shapira got visa issues.
— Peter Dager (@Peterpandam) November 4, 2018
Dager, The International 2015 winner, said he was told that “Malaysia doesn’t think highly of Israel,” in a tweet.
The former captain of OpTic Gaming said he sought help from PGL and Valve regarding the matter, but both organizations did not respond to his emails.
Meanwhile, Shapira said in a tweet that he recently relocated and will take a break. He expressed plans in casting NiP Gaming’s matches.
The Kuala Lumpur Major will happen on November 9 to 18.