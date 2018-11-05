Dota 2: RNG kicks Adam ‘343’ Shah for communication issues

Adam “343” Shah was kicked out of Chinese team Royal Never Give Up (RNG), for supposed communication issues, after getting eliminated from the Dota 2 Dream Hack DreamLeague Season 10.

Shah, RNG’s Malaysian support player, told the panel that when he issues commands during gameplay, his fellow support Tue “ah fu” Soon Chuan would have to translate for the team first.

This seemingly resulted in some of RNG’s unsynchronized plays during their run at the DreamLeague.

Despite a good start at the upper bracket, RNG lost 2-1, against Tigers in its finals.

To rub salt into the wound, Natus Vincere swept them, 2-0, in the lower bracket.

RNG ended third place, earning $35,000 and 54 (from 90) Dota Pro Circuit points. A 40 percent deduction was given for playing with a stand-in, Tang “xy”/”.Stay” Weijie.

Meanwhile, Tigers bagged the DreamLeague championship with a reward of $125,000 and 120 DPC points. They also earned their ticket for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major on November 9 to 18.