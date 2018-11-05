TI7 winner MinD_ContRoL to stand-in for NiP Dota 2 in Kuala Lumpur Major

Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov of The International 2017 champions Team Liquid will be standing in for Neta “33” Shapira of Ninjas in Pyjamas after the latter faced visa issues for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major.

According to an announcement on Twitter by team captain and International 2015 champion Peter “ppd” Dager, the team was unsure whether they could secure a visa for the Israeli 33 upon learning that the Major would be held in Kuala Lumpur. Ppd claims that the Malaysia “doesn’t think very highly of Israel.”

The captain also said that he sent emails to PGL asking for assistance in securing a visa for 33, but to no avail. While ppd says that the team was lucky that MinD_ContRoL was available as a stand-in, he protested against having to incur a DPC penalty for that and for Valve’s silence on the matter.

Valve amended its regulations on using stand-ins for the 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), ruling that teams who will play with stand-ins in DPC tournaments will receive a 40% penalty on any DPC points they will receive.

This was a big change from last season, when DPC points were awarded to players and not attached to organizations.

NiP made its return to Dota 2 in the roster shuffles that followed the conclusion of The International 2018, with ppd now competing from Europe for the first time by signing with the organization. He led OpTic Gaming to a sixth place finish in TI8 earlier in August, and 33 was the only member from that roster that ppd kept with him upon his move to NiP.

Since ppd took the helm at NiP, the team qualified for the upcoming Major, won the $50,000 GG.Bet Invitational, and snagged placed 9th at the recently concluded ESL One Hamburg 2018.

Meanwhile, MinD_ContRoL and Team Liquid did not qualify for the Kuala Lumpur Major and even had to withdraw from the recently concluded DreamLeague Season 10 Minor shortly after winning the qualifiers, citing health concerns in the roster. The Kuala Lumpur Major will mark the first LAN appearance for MinD_ContRoL since TI8, where Team Liquid placed 4th.

NiP roster for the Kuala Lumpur Major:

Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard

Adrian “Fata” Trinks

Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov (stand-in)

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

Peter “ppd” Dager