DreamLeague Season 11 announced as the Stockholm Major for March 2019

DreamLeague Season 11 has been announced as the third Major for the 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit. The tournament will be held in the Annexet Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and will have 15,000 DPC points and a $1 million prize pool up for grabs.

🔥 CORSAIR DreamLeague Season 11 will be a Major! 🔥 Come join us for The Stockholm Major Mar 22-24, 2019 🏆 #DHDreamLeague https://t.co/Gplz0rBXqb pic.twitter.com/g3kIEOusoQ — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) November 4, 2018

The ‘Stockholm Major’ will be a 10-day event, running from March 14 to 24. Only the last three days of the playoffs will be open for the live audience at the Annexet Arena however.

A tweet from broadcaster Owen “ODPixel” Davies states that Dreamleague Season 11 will be the third Major of the season, indicating that another Major will be held in between the Majors in Kuala Lumpur on November 9 and in Stockholm.

THE 3RD DOTA 2 MAJOR THIS DPC.

DREAMLEAGUE MAJOR.

STOCKHOLM.

MARCH 2019. — Owen Davies (@ODPixel) November 4, 2018

Ticket sales will be going live in 18 days, with prices starting at $9 for a one-day pass and ballooning up to $165 for the Premium Experience pack. Check out the DreamHack website here for more details.

The DreamLeague Season 10, a Minor tournament in contrast to the upcoming Season 11, just recently concluded with Tigers edging out Natus Vincere in a 3-2 Grand Finals.