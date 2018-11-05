Tigers win DreamLeague Season 10 over Na’Vi, book ticket to Kuala Lumpur Major

Tigers edged out Natus Vincere, 3-2, in a thrilling Grand Finals to become the champions of DreamLeague Season 10 and claim a spot at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major.

Tigers came out swinging in Game 1, picking up Meepo for Lai “Ahjit” Jay Son to crush Na’Vi’s strategy centered around their Drow Ranger pick. Ahjit led the way with a game-high 17 kills while Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky on Weaver kept pace with 11 kills of his own.

The new-look CIS squad retaliated with an Axe pick for Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree in Game 2. He was instrumental in controlling the teamfights for Na’Vi, combining with fellow cores Vladislav “Crystallize” Krystanek on Gyrocopter and Idan “MagicaL” Vardanian on Storm Spirit for 35 of their team’s 43 total kills to tie up the series.

Blizzy came out on Axe again in Game 3 and continued his spectacular showing from the offlane, denying Tigers of any chance to win a fight and giving Na’Vi a commanding 2-1 series lead.

Na’Vi looked to close things out with a Huskar pick for Crystallize, but Tigers were able to turn the tables with InYourDream on Invoker and Ahjit on Mirana overpowering their opponents. The core duo notched 12 and 14 kills, respectively, to force the series to a deciding Game 5.

Na’Vi opted for a teamfight-oriented lineup for Game 5 with Enigma, Faceless Void, Phoenix, and Treant Protector. Despite an apparent disadvantage in teamfights, Tigers were able to hold them off with David “MoonMeander” Tan on Pit Lord leading the defense. While the game hung in the air as both teams traded fight after fight, Tigers were able to amass a massive lead and take the championship with InYourDream on Lina posting a game-high 16 kills and Ahjit getting a clean 14 kills of his own.

Tigers captain and support player Sivatheeban “1437” Sivanathapillai took home the tournament MVP award for his solid drafting and support play, as well as his excellent display of leadership throughout the DreamLeague.

Na’Vi looked like they were indeed back for a while there, but in the end Tigers looked to like the better led and more experienced squad. Tigers will take home a prize of $125,000 and 120 DPC points, along with the coveted spot at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major. Na’Vi will meanwhile settle for a $70,000 consolation and 100 DPC points.