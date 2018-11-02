Dota 2 coL player ‘skem’ under fire for racist remark in DreamLeague

The carry player of compLexity Gaming’s (coL) Dota 2 division, Andrei “skem” Ong, was under fire after delivering a seemingly racist remark during the Dream Hack DreamLeague Season 10.

Before the horn starts during coL’s Game 1 against Chinese team Royal Never Give Up (RNG), Ong wrote “Gl chingchong” in all chat.

While “Gl” highly alludes to “good luck,” the second part of Ong’s chat appears to be a mockery of the Chinese speech.

RNG players did not reply to Ong during the game. They took the series 2-1, dropping CoL into the lower bracket.

Ong, a 17-year-old Filipino, immediately apologized on Twitter after the series, but has received backlash in the replies.

I'd like to apologize for the language I used today during the dreamleague match. I understand that words have consequences and I have learned from my mistake. I am very sorry to anyone that was offended. — Andrei (@skemdota2) November 1, 2018

coL management said on Twitter that Ong will be given a “formal reprimand” and a “maximum fine” for his misdemeanor.

“We will continue to work with and educate all of our players to ensure that this kind of behavior is not repeated,” coL management added.

Meanwhile, Ong’s teammate Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao defended him on Twitter, saying “he had [zero] ill intentions,” albeit admitting that what he “wrote is wrong for sure.”

“He’s honestly one of the most loyal n good ppl [sic] I’ve ever played with,” Mao writes.

Ong joined coL September this year. He previously played for Acion Arena, Signify, Geek Fam, HappyFeet, and TuskUs Titans.

DreamLeague is the first minor of the 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit season, with a prize pool of $300,000 and 500 DPC points.