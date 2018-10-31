Team Secret director Cyborgmatt posts ‘open letter’ on GESC’s nonpayment

Team Secret director Matthew “Cyborgmatt” Bailey posted an “open letter” on Twitter last October 30, addressing Singapore-based esports property Global Electronic Sports Championship (GESC) for allegedly not paying certain Dota 2 teams, players, talents, and agencies.

Bailey was prompted to write the letter after South African player Anthony “Scantzor” Hodgson’s exposé in his blog last October 29, for being “mistreated, unpaid, and dismissed out of hand” in the esports industry.

Hodgson’s blog tags GESC India-based organization Entity Gaming, and Philippines-based organization Mineski, which, for him, were all detrimental for his career since two years ago.

Hodgson said he was hired as GESC consultant by its chief executive officer Oskar Feng last September 2017, whom he had a “smooth work relationship” with until March 2018.

Things became unsteady when GESC cancelled two of four planned events in the 2017-2018 Dota Pro Circuit season due to a lack of “necessary funding on time.”

Instead, GESC prioritized major events in Indonesia and Thailand last March and May, respectively, which Hodgson commended as a “mature business decision.”

Hodgson was hired as a talent for GESC Indonesia, which according to him “went very smoothly” despite being their debut esports event. However, he was unpaid for his services, as of writing.

Hodgson tried to contact Feng last July and August, but was not able to receive any response.

Meanwhile, Bailey’s letter specifically took a swipe on Feng, who was involved in a “non-payment of more than $750,000” on the GESC events in Indonesia and Thailand.

Individual and group consultancy services were still unpaid since 2017, despite GESC “having an agreement in place with Valve to adhere to the 90 day [sic] limit on prize money pay-out.”

Payment for independent companies like Code Red Esports and Layerth, which “conducted professionally and delivered on time and without complaint,” are still due.

The groups issued late notices for payment invoices and tried to reach Feng, who promised to pay them last September.

Feng was given a “final deadline” on October 31, 2018 for “full and final settlement,” who has not yet responded to the matter, according to the letter.

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner, Code Red Esports managing director, also posted about the matter, on how he was listed as an “eSports Advisor” on “Project HERO,” an upcoming event in 2019, spearheaded by Feng.

Code Red Esports, in the post, claimed that Chaloner “has never advised” or was not “aware” of the project, which brands itself as “Southeast Asia’s First World-Class eSports League.”

GESC currently owes Code Red Esports £16,200, according to Chaloner’s post.

Also a victim

While Bailey and Chaloner are seemingly incriminating Feng and the rest of GESC, Hodgson gave some consideration, saying “I do not think that Oskar deliberately screwed us over.”

“I still think he’s one of the most honest, well-intentioned considerate people I’ve worked with in the Dota 2 industry,” Hodgson writes. “But he failed to secure the investment needed to cover his events.”

Hodgson “symphatizes” with Feng, who was a “victim of the same sort of instability and lack of security that permeates this space we work in.”

“I have no doubt that Oskar wants to pay everyone the money he owes…but at the end of the day if he doesn’t have the money, we’re not going to get paid,” he notes.

“[I]t’s tough to see what any of us can do about that.”