Highest earning esports players changed, OG members enter top 5 after The International victory

The eSports scene continues to grow more prominent each year and at its forefront is the game – Defense of the Ancients or DOTA 2. The game is played by millions across the globe, with the best of the best competing in a tournament known as The International. One team, OG, has now become the biggest eSports earners in the world after winning the same.

DOTA 2 eSports team, OG, recently won The International, bringing home $15 Million in winnings. The competition itself had a little base prize pool set by the developer, Valve, with a major chunk being contributed through crowdfunding.

The International 2019 leapfrogged the Fortnite World Cup to have the highest purse in the history of eSports.

By virtue of winning the tournament, members of the OG now find themselves top of the ladder in terms of the highest eSports earnings. Johan ‘N0Tail’ Sindstein leads the pile, grabbing over $6.8 Million in winnings. He is joined by teammate Jesse ‘JerAx’ Vainikka as the only other player above the $6 Million mark, racking up $6.4 Million in the process.

Meanwhile, Anathan ‘ana’ Pham comes in third with an earning of $5.9 Million. Sebastien ‘Ceb’ Debs and Topias ‘Topson’ Taavitsainen complete the top five with earnings over $5.4 Million each.