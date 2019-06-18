After a long wait, we finally have the confirmed dates for The International 2019 or TI9. Valve disclosed the much-anticipated details about Open Qualifier, Closed Qualifier and event dates for the LAN.

TI9 will be the ninth edition of the popular tournament that maks the end of Dota pro-circuit every year. This year, the event will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China and will host teams from six regions. The Open Qualifier will be held on 3rd to 7th of July followed by Closed Qualifiers that will take place from 8th to 15th of July.

In August, the group stages will commence on 15th and the teams will battle it out for the next three days. The main event of TI9 has been scheduled from 20th to 25th August.

A total of 12 teams will have a direct invite or will qualify for T9 by 30th June. With the last DPC event of the year EPICENTER Major concluding in less than two weeks, we will have the confirmed list of teams who make it through. These invites will follow the previous year’s format and the total prize pool currently accounts to $18,817,521 USD.

Teams from over twenty countries will look to find a spot in T19. Could we see new champions this ear?