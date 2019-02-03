Dota 2 crosses 900 thousand concurrent players

Dota 2 has crossed the 900 thousand concurrent player mark for the first time in years, thanks to the recent introduction of a new Ranked season and patch, as well as the rising popularity of the ‘Dota Auto Chess’ custom game.

According to data provided by SteamCharts, Dota 2 had a 24-hour peak of 903,246 players as of the time of writing. January saw a peak of almost 875 thousand players, which in itself was a significant increase from the December 2018 peak of over 765 thousand players.

Dota 2’s monthly average number of players also rose, with an average of over 486 thousand players over the last 30 days compared to December 2018’s average of almost 440 thousand players.

The current peak is still a step below Dota 2’s all-time peak of over 1.2 million players.

The increase in players for Dota 2 can be attributed to the recent introduction of the new Ranked season and the 7.21 balance patch. Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation also recently added in daily rewards as part of the ‘New Bloom’ event.

Interestingly enough, a Dota 2 custom game had a positive impact on the base game’s player numbers. ‘Dota Auto Chess,’ a game that combines elements of Chess and Trading Card Games, had an average of 130,000 players with over 2.6 million subscribers as of mid-January.

There is a good chance that Dota 2’s player numbers would hit a higher peak at the end of this month when Mars, the game’s next new hero, is expected to be released.