WATCH: OG react to their TI8 Grand Final victory in ‘True Sight’ pre-release screening 

Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation has released exclusive footage of a private pre-release screening “True Sight — The International 2018 Finals” where the The International 2018 (TI8) champions OG reacted to the documentary reliving their moment of triumph.

The private screening had a cinematic premiere in the Nordisk Film Cinema Palads in Copenhagen, Denmark back in January 15. The TI8 champions were in attendance alongside a live audience, and had a Q&A session after the premiere. The event was also broadcasted online.

Many have hailed the TI8 Finals episode as the best one in the documentary series so far. This was mainly due to how it not only highlighted the best TI grand finals of all, but also with how it captured the thrilling, moving, and poignant moments for the finalists that fans would rarely, if ever, get the chance to see.

Seeing OG react to all that is quite the viewing experience in itself as well.

You can see the full True Sight episode for yourself here if you haven’t already.