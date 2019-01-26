Dota 2’s next hero, Mars, will finally be released between February and March

Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation has finally announced that the game’s next new hero, Mars, will be arriving between the end of February and early March.

Valve finally gave a definite window on the hero’s release date through the official Dota 2 Twitter account. According to the announcement, Dota 2’s next patch, 7.21, and the new ranked season will also be arriving next week.

Many have been anticipating the arrival of Mars to the game. His release was previously announced to be in the Winter back when his arrival was first teased alongside the release of Grimstroke back in The International 2018 in August. As is typical of Valve however, Mars’ release was delayed.

With that said, there has been little to no word on what kind of hero Mars is going to be. Aside from the fact that he is clearly based on the mythological Roman god of war– although he seems erroneously armed with Greek-looking weaponry instead of Roman– we can infer from his teaser video that Mars may be a melee strength hero with some creep-spawning abilities. At least Zeus won’t be the only hero based on a real-life mythological figure in the game when Mars does arrive.

For now, the Dota 2 community can be assured that Mars’ arrival is imminent and that they will have the release of the new patch and ranked season to tide them over until then.