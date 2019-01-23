The Southeast Asian team Tigers have announced two new additions to their Dota 2 team. As confirmed by the team via their official Twitter handle, Ukraine’s Danil ‘Dendi‘ Ishutin and Malaysia’s Chai ‘Mushi‘ Yee Fung have joined the squad.

Danil ‘Dendi’ Ishutin, who is widely regarded as a legend across the gaming community, joined the team as the final member. Announced earlier today, Dendi will be filling in the No. 2 spot in the team.

Yesterday, Tigers had announced that Chai ‘Mushi’ Yee Fung is now a member of their team. While Mushi is expected to bring in a lot of experience in the game, the team will have to allow him to grow comfortable as he has not been a part of any team since November, 2018.

Dendi, on the other hand, is also being expected as a vital addition to the team given that he has been a rival for the members of the same squad in the past. For the past five months, he has been active only as a stand-in for a few Russian teams. Dendi’s addition to the Tigers imply that one of the most celebrated Dota 2 players will aim at marking his arrival in the squad known to the entire gaming community.

A long time rival to our players, now ally. Let’s welcome Danil "Dendi" Ishutin as the 5th member to join the Tigers family today! Bringing the team to a full roster. Fans of Tigers, we want to share this experience with you. Meet the new members of @tigers_dota . #roartigers pic.twitter.com/w75zbAg7yZ — Tigers (@tigers_dota) January 22, 2019

Both Dendi and Munshi joined Tigers to replace Lai Jay ‘Ah Jit‘ Son and Muhammad ‘inYourdreaM‘ Rizky who parted their ways with the Tigers after disappointing runs in the Chongqing Major followed by The Kuala Lumpur Major.

