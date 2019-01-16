Dota 2 superstar Miracle- will not be attending the Chongqing Major in China

Dota 2 superstar and The International 2017 (TI7) champion with Team Liquid Amer “Miracle-” Barkawi will not be attending the upcoming Chongqing Major in China. Chu “shadow” Zeyu, formerly of TI6 champions Wings Gaming, will be standing-in for Miracle-.

A translation of a post on Weibo by the Chinese community manager of Team Liquid, said that “Miracle- does have some issues but we are working with Valve to try to solve it. We won’t release any official statement before we have a conclusion.”

Team Liquid later told Liquiddota.com that Miracle- “has a private, personal matter to take care of,” hence his absence. The team has declined to comment on the matter any further to protect their player’s privacy.

Russian host and caster Vitalii “v1lat” Volochai also confirmed that Miracle- will not be in attendance for the already controversial Chongqing Major.

Team Liquid at #ChongqingMajor will play with Shadow as a replacement for Miracle, who did not come to China with a team — Vitalii Volochai (@v1lat) January 16, 2019

Shadow also confirmed that he will be standing-in for Liquid for the absent Miracle- by editing the title of his stream channel to say “I’ll be back after playing for Liquid in the Major.”

Unconfirmed rumors first said that the reason why Miracle- will not attend the tournament was due to a visa dispute between China and Poland. Reportedly, a former employee of the Chinese company Huawei was detained in Poland which prompted the Chongqing local government to revoke Polish visa rights. Miracle-, despite hailing from Jordan, has a Polish visa because his mother is Polish.

Team Liquid’s Chinese community manager did not confirm the aforementioned rumors and stated that they will not release any information on the matter.

The manager of Team Secret, another team participating in the tournament, has also dispelled the above rumors as their own Polish player, Michał “Nisha” Jankowski, made it to China without any issues.

For those asking, Nisha is already in Chongqing with the rest of @TeamSecret and we havent had any issues with his visa for the Major. #SecretFighting — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) January 16, 2019

This issue follows the controversial ban imposed on Filipino player Carlo “Kuku” Palad of TNC Predator by Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation in early December last year.

Kuku was reportedly banned from attending the Chongqing Major by the tournament organizers after he made a derogatory remark against Chinese players in a public match and an attempt by his team to cover up the issue.

TNC wanted to attend the tournament with Kuku, despite apparent warnings from the organizers that they could not “guarantee the safety” of Kuku should he attend the Chongqing Major. After Kuku was formally banned by Valve, TNC Predator will be attending the tournament with a stand-in instead.

Check back with us for more information on this issue as it unfolds.