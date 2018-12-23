Dota 2: ‘True Sight’ documentary on OG’s victory over PSG.LGD in TI8 Finals to premiere Jan. 15

Another installment of Dota 2‘s ‘True Sight’ documentary series will premiere on January 15, 2019, focusing on what went on behind the scenes during OG’s legendary victory over PSG.LGD in the Grand Finals of The International 2018 (TI8).

The documentary will have a cinematic premiere in the Nordisk Film Cinema Palads in Copenhagen, Denmark with the TI8 champions in attendance.

The premiere will be broadcast online beginning at 8:00pm CEST, to be followed by a Q&A session with attendees and OG themselves— to be hosted by Kaci Aitchison and Ted “PyrionFlax” Forsyth.

Tickets to the live premiere in Copenhagen will be available starting on December 25, with more information on the online broadcast coming soon.

OG was counted out early in TI8 due to a massive roster upheaval that forced the team to make its coach, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, take a playing role along with what some perceived as desperate player acquisitions. Namely, the return of former player Anathan “ana” Pham to the team and the acquisition of pubstar Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen to round out a lineup around team captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein and star support player Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka.

The team went on a Cinderella run to the Grand Finals, defeating a slew of heavily-favored opponents with grit and pulling off some of their signature come-from-behind victories along the way. Most especially a thrilling comeback victory against PSG.LGD in Game 3 of the Upper Bracket Finals to book their ticket to the Grand Finals.

The two teams met again in the Grand Finals, where OG made miraculous comebacks in Games 4 and 5 to claim the TI8 championship and a prize of over $11 million.

READ MORE: OG win The International 2018 Dota 2 championship, $11M prize

True Sight is a series of documentaries on major Dota 2 tournaments and the stories of the game’s many professionals players produced by the game’s developer, Valve Corporation.

The series is the spiritual successor of the Dota 2 documentary film ‘Free to Play,’ which followed the stories of three professional players who competed in the first-ever International back in 2011.