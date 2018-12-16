Filipino team wins 2018 WESG SEA CS:GO All-Female Finals

Filipino team ArkAngel Female defeated the Singaporean squad Phoenix to emerge victorious in the 2018 World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) Southeast Asian (SEA) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Finals to qualify for the 2018 WESG Global Finals.

ArkAngel had a rough start in the Grand Finals as they fell to Phoenix, 16-4, in the first map, Cache. The team was able to bounce back to take the second map, Mirage, 16-13. In the deciding third map, ArkAngel didn’t let their opponents take back the momentum by ultimately taking the series with a 16-8 victory in Inferno.

ArkAngel took home the lion’s share of the prize at $7,500 as well as a spot in the Global Finals, where they will compete against 8 other all-female teams from around the world for a prize pool of $105 thousand.

The SEA Finals was held in the Quill City Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 2018 Global Finals, which has long been the world’s only Olympic-style Esports competition, will be held on March next year in China.

ArkAngel CS:GO Female:

Tr1cks

Laire

Kuchiii

c0ffeeee

Joy