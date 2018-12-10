Valve says CS:GO’s ‘Portal’ easter egg does not hint at new game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive developer Valve Corporation shut down rumors of a new ‘Portal’ game being in the works when they said that a reference to the series in CS:GO’s battle royale mode is just an easter egg and not a hint at a new game.

A tweet from the official CS:GO Twitter account says congratuled the players who found the Portal easter egg in Blacksite, the map for the CS:GO battle royale, Danger Zone.

Congrats to all who have found our Portal Easter egg on dz_blacksite! We’re just having a bit of fun and the Easter egg is not a product announcement. Enjoy Danger Zone! — CS:GO (@csgo_dev) December 10, 2018

“We’re just having a bit of fun and the Easter Egg is not a product announcement! Enjoy Danger Zone,” they said.

Valve co-founder Gabe Newell also made a separate confirmation that the ‘Portal’ room in Blacksite is nothing more than an easter egg.

The Portal reference in @csgo_dev's Danger Zone game mode, found in the third room, was confirmed to be nothing more then an Easter Egg by Gabe himself. pic.twitter.com/hfLGunlw6E — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) December 10, 2018

Valve’s statements should allay any hopes of there being a new game from the vaunted developer. The last game that Valve released was Artifact, a Dota-themed digital card game, back in November.

Even so, many fans of the developer’s other classic games, such as Portal and Half-Life, have long been hoping for the release of the next installments in those series.

With that said, perhaps Valve’s statements are just a misdirection and a new game is actually in the works. The developer may not have expected CS:GO players to have found the easter egg so quickly given it has been only days since the release of the game’s battle royale mode.

Or maybe it really is just an easter egg and people are just desperate for an update on Portal or Half-Life.

(Seriously Valve, will Half-Life 3 ever be released?)