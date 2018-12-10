Hidden ‘Portal’ easter eggs found in CS:GO battle royale map

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players have discovered hidden and cryptic messages and other secrets in the game’s new battle royale mode, Danger Zone.

The discoveries were linked to the Portal series, another game by CS:GO developer Valve Corporation, and it is believed that it may be the start of a new Alternate Reality Game (ARG), similar to the one that led to the announcement of Portal 2.

The discovery in question can be found at the eastern edge of the Danger Zone map, Black Site. There are four numbered rooms there, with the third one boarded up but still accessible by going through the second room. Inside, there’s an array of computers and a strange broadcast message containing a string of words and numbers.

It was first suspected that the message was a code deliberately put there by Valve. Reddit user snaileny found the broadcast message and uploaded a video of it to YouTube.

Reddit user GetSomeGyros was able to decipher the broadcast and the message revealed the following words: “This was a triumph. I’m making a note here: HUGE SUCCESS.”

Those words make up the opening line of Portal’s famous end credit song, “Still Alive.”

Aside from the strange broadcast, Reddit user birkir also found other possible oddities in Danger Zone’s map, including strange logos, signs, security cameras, and eerily-positioned chairs, and posted them here.

For now, no one really knows what the cryptic message or the oddities around Blacksite truly mean. Because of the broadcast leading to a line from the Portal end credit song, players are hoping that it’s the start of a new Portal-related ARG. The announcement of Portal 2 was preceded by an ARG in which Valve hid clues within the first Portal game.

That first ARG had players look for clues in radios found in-game and then carry them to specific points of the map. If this is similar to what is happening in CS:GO, we can only assume that the players have only scratched the surface of it all.

Or maybe it’s all just an elaborate easter egg that had people overthinking. Whatever the case may be, if you want to follow the investigation into this supposed ARG, check out this video that Valve News Network, an unofficial channel, uploaded which summarizes all that the players have uncovered so far.