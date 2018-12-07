CS:GO introduces ‘Danger Zone’ battle royale mode, goes free-to-play

Valve is entering the battle royale arena as the developer’s classic tactical shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will be introducing ‘Danger Zone,’ the game’s take on the popular free-for-all, last-man-standing game mode.

Aside from getting in gunfights across the game’s slate of classic maps, players can now also drop into the Danger Zone map, Blacksite, solo or as a part of a duo or trio.

Instead of a 100-man battle royale like in Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Danger Zone will only accommodate up to 18 players in a match.

With the addition of the battle royale mode, CS:GO has dropped its $14.99 price tag and will be going free-to-play. Valve will also be making the gane as easily available as its MOBA counterpart on the Source engine, Dota 2.

As in other battle royale games, players must find weapons around the map and secure supply drops for special equipment. Players can also take on special challenges in a match en route to a first-place finish.

To celebrate CS:GO’s biggest update by far, Valve has released a special cosmetic called the Danger Zone case. The case includes 17 new community-made finishes and especially rare horizon knives.

For more information about Danger Zone, CS:GO’s new battle royale mode, check out Valve’s official blog post.