Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Release of possible new operation and battle royale mode delayed

What did Valve do on Wednesday? Apparently the developer got caught up in something that has delayed the release of a new operation for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) that the official Twitter account hinted at.

Sorry, got caught up with some work stuff. I think Thursday's going to work better. You available then? — CS:GO (@csgo_dev) December 5, 2018

Judging by what the developer’s tweet said, the highly anticipated release of CS:GO’s new operation will be moved to Thursday. Since Valve is based in Seattle in the USA and the account tweeted Wednesday afternoon there, we can expect the new release on Friday here in Asia. That is, if there will be no more delays.

Many are expecting the new update to come with a new ‘Survival’ mode, which may be CS:GO very own take on the battle royale mode popularized by games such as Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The game has not seen an update since the release of Operation Hydra way back in May 2017. Many players have long been waiting for a new update, and the game dev’s tweet certainly built up a lot of hype and anticipation. Many have been disappointed by the delay, of course.

For now, we can all just wait for the eventual release and see if a battle royale mode or something else will be coming to CS:GO.