NRG dominate Optic Gaming 3-1 to take over the cs_summit 3

NRG Esports capped off its dominant run in the cs_summit 3 with a 3-1 victory over Optic Gaming in the Grand Finals of esports studio Beyond the Summit’s annual in-house tournament.
NRG began its victory march by defeating Ghost Gaming, 2-1, in the opening round. The (mostly) American team followed that up with a sweep of the Scandinavian team Heroic in the semifinals, setting up a showdown against Berlin International Gaming in the Upper Bracket Finals.
BIG had previously sent Optic into the Lower Bracket with a 2-1 victory in the semis, but they were made to follow them after losing to NRG, 2-1. Optic got its revenge in the Lower Bracket Finals, soundly sweeping BIG to face off against NRG for the championship.
NRG had a one map advantage because they came from the Upper Bracket, but Optic promptly erased that with a strong showing in Nuke for Game 1. Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led the way for Optic, dealing a game high 97.9 damage per round. But NRG’s Ethan “nahtE” Arnold put on a show despite the loss, tallying the most kills at 30 and notching 1.35 out of 2 net rating.
With the finals essentially turned into a best-of-three series, NRG came out with guns blazing in Game 2 at Overpass and bludgeoning Optic 16-8. Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov shone with 23 kills, 13 of those with an AWP, and dishing out 100.1 damage per round for a whopping net rating of 1.67.
Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte took over as NRG sealed the deal in Game 3, 16-6, at Mirage, netting 30 kills and wreaking havoc with 143.3 damage dealt per round. That unreal performance earned him an unreal 2.13 net rating in the map.
Your #cs_summit 3 Champions — @NRGgg ! They came in strong from the Winners Bracket and they finished strong in the Grand Finals. Congratulations to @Brehze @cerq @daps @fugly @The_nahtE @ImAPet1 pic.twitter.com/dujtFqIc2e
— Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) November 4, 2018
For his sustained dominance throughout the tournament, especially that superb showing in Game 3 of the Finals, Brehze also earned his first HLTV x Betway MVP medal.
With their win, NRG will take home the lion’s share at $63,750 while Optic will settle for a $33,750 consolation. NRG will look to continue its strong showing as they prepare to compete in the Intel Extreme Masters XIII – Chicago on November 6.