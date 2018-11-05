NRG dominate Optic Gaming 3-1 to take over the cs_summit 3

NRG Esports capped off its dominant run in the cs_summit 3 with a 3-1 victory over Optic Gaming in the Grand Finals of esports studio Beyond the Summit’s annual in-house tournament.

NRG began its victory march by defeating Ghost Gaming, 2-1, in the opening round. The (mostly) American team followed that up with a sweep of the Scandinavian team Heroic in the semifinals, setting up a showdown against Berlin International Gaming in the Upper Bracket Finals.

BIG had previously sent Optic into the Lower Bracket with a 2-1 victory in the semis, but they were made to follow them after losing to NRG, 2-1. Optic got its revenge in the Lower Bracket Finals, soundly sweeping BIG to face off against NRG for the championship.

NRG had a one map advantage because they came from the Upper Bracket, but Optic promptly erased that with a strong showing in Nuke for Game 1. Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led the way for Optic, dealing a game high 97.9 damage per round. But NRG’s Ethan “nahtE” Arnold put on a show despite the loss, tallying the most kills at 30 and notching 1.35 out of 2 net rating.

With the finals essentially turned into a best-of-three series, NRG came out with guns blazing in Game 2 at Overpass and bludgeoning Optic 16-8. Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov shone with 23 kills, 13 of those with an AWP, and dishing out 100.1 damage per round for a whopping net rating of 1.67.

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte took over as NRG sealed the deal in Game 3, 16-6, at Mirage, netting 30 kills and wreaking havoc with 143.3 damage dealt per round. That unreal performance earned him an unreal 2.13 net rating in the map.

For his sustained dominance throughout the tournament, especially that superb showing in Game 3 of the Finals, Brehze also earned his first HLTV x Betway MVP medal.

With their win, NRG will take home the lion’s share at $63,750 while Optic will settle for a $33,750 consolation. NRG will look to continue its strong showing as they prepare to compete in the Intel Extreme Masters XIII – Chicago on November 6.