After ‘forsaken’ saga, another professional CS:GO player has been banned for cheating

Valve Corporation has issued a new series of Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) bans in China last October 31 after detecting thousands of Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) hacks; among latest recipients was previous VAC ban holder Quan-Qing “qz” Wu.

Wu got VAC banned last 2013, for unknown reasons, during the MSi Beat IT in China, while he was still under Nface Gaming.

Wu soon joined TyLoo in 2015, participating in the upcoming Electronic Sports League’s (ESL) Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) in Taiwan the next year, even with a VAC ban under his name.

ESL do not allow VAC banned players to participate in their events, such as the IEM, ESL One, and the Pro League.

ESL admins were initially unaware of Wu’s 2013 VAC ban, but Reddit user _uroaK exposed him in a post last January 29, 2016, backed up by others in the comments.

Officials were then alerted and had investigated on the matter, later discovering how Wu attempted to cover up for his bad record by frequently using different Korean aliases and profile pictures on his Steam account.

But whenever the “new” in-game name was clicked, it only redirects to Wu’s original profile.

The discovery resulted in TyLoo’s last minute disqualification the next day.

Following the disqualification, Wu explained in Chinese that he was sharing his Steam account since 2013 with a friend, who was supposedly responsible for the VAC ban. He denied cheating in any succeeding matches after the penalty.

Wu was still able to bag championships under different teams despite the 2013 VAC ban: 2014 Esports Champion League Grand Finals (Nface Gaming); 2015 Star League Season 1, 2015 Douyu Cup CS:GO National Gaming Masters Season 1, 2016 Fulcrum Gamers League (TyLoo); 2016 WESG China Beijing Qualifiers (xfxq); and 2016 MixBOT Pro-League Invite Season 2 (dream[S]cape).

This is not the first time that TyLoo were in hot water.

In 2017, players YuLun “Summer” (formerly “fancy1”) Cai, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuanZhang “AttackeR” Sheng, and coach QiFang “Karsa” Su were caught negotiating with other organizations while still under contract with TyLoo.

As a result, Cai, Sheng, and Su were fired, while Xu was benched.

Another CS:GO cheating incident occurred last October 19, where OpTic India player Nikhil “forsaken” Kumawat was discovered using illicit software in the eXTREMESLAND Asia Finals.

Kumawat was immediately sacked from the team, while the rest of the 2018 roster disbanded not long after the scandal.