Indian professional CS:GO player who was caught cheating breaks his silence

Nikhil ‘Forsaken’ Kumawat caused an uproar in the Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community when he was caught using cheats during a tournament. After getting himself and his teammates in Optic India booted from the organization, Forsaken has finally broken his silence on the fiasco.

In an interview with afkgaming, Forsaken formally apologized and admitted to using cheats in the ZOWIE eXTREMSLAND 2018 tournament in Shanghai. While further investigations revealed that he also cheated during the ESL India Premiership 2018 Fall tournament, he gave no comments on that incident.

“I am extremely sorry to my teammates, Optic management and the people who always put their trust in me over the facts. I feel guilty of stealing away the opportunities from my teammates, each one was extremely talented and I have jeopardized their chances of being where they deserve,” said Forsaken.

Forsaken said that he activated the cheats through a .rar file, which he downloaded from a file storage website.

He also confessed to using cheats even during his team’s training bootcamps, but when asked if he knew any other players who also used cheats he said there were none.

“There was no pressure from anywhere, it was all me who wanted to win every game, wanted to be perfect in every aspect of the game,” said Forsaken when asked about what drove him to use the cheats.

While further reports claimed that his teammates and organization knew about his usage of cheats, Forsaken claimed none of them knew he used them even during competitive play.

It was found that while Forsaken’s teammates were outraged over his history of using cheats and even wanted him kicked from the organization, Optic’s management still signed him on.

Forsaken also released his own statement alongside his answers to the interview.

Forsaken’s statement:

“I want to start this by apologizing to my teammates, OpTic management and the people who put their trust in me. I feel extremely guilty for stealing away the opportunities from my teammates, each one was extremely talented and I have jeopardized their chances of being where they deserve.

“I did not have any financial pressure, any family pressure or anything as a reason to cheat, it was all me. It was all me who wanted to win every game, wanted to be perfect in every aspect of the game. I was confident in my decisionmaking, I was confident in the understanding of the game etc but was never confident in my aim so to compensate that lack of confidence in aim I had to choose the wrong path.

“None of my teammates had any idea of me using any external programme including my coach and manager. They simply trusted in me and I am sorry to say I failed them. The hack was not too blatant (even though people think it might be), no one in my team or people standing behind us (coach or manager etc) had any idea I was using anything. It gave me a slight advantage over my natural aiming so it was almost negligible to be observed by people around me. I was also very careful to only use it occasionally and in hiding it after games.

“I did use hacks inside the boot camp but it was impossible for them to know. As I already said it only gave me a slight advantage in terms of accuracy, precision and better registry of bullets so it was not visible to people observing me outside the game. There were also no instances to doubt me but whenever clips were online I was quick to come up with an excuse and took advantage of their trust in me.

“If I could go back I would probably delete the day when I first played counterstrike. Nothing good has happened to me since the day I started playing the game. I thought this game was for me but since last almost one year I have not been loyal to it. I worked hard but I wasn’t loyal.

“I gave everything away for the game, I always put this game above everything else and today I realize what I have lost. One thing I always put everything above on and I cheated it. I lost everything when putting CS above everything and today I lost CS too. The only thing I never lost is my family and my girlfriend and I hope to never cheat on them.

“I am broken inside but I am paying for what I did. I have committed a far greater mistake for the community and I must pay not only for my mistake but also for the people who trusted in me.

“I know my career in CS is over. All I can do is to try something in life so that I can be able to help my family. I have never thought of doing anything other than CS. I will try to improve my mistake and be a better person.

“I never ever cheated in the tryouts because it was one of my first lans and I wanted to give my best there and I tried convincing myself to leave it and do it on my own and I didn’t have the courage to that also but when I came to boot camp I was not able to adjust on PC and by looking towards my teammates. the urge to do good at every aspect led me to this again, so I could use it in boot camp without anyone knowing about it, it gave me the courage to use it in further lans.

“I have betrayed the trust of people who believed in me. I have dragged the name of the country in the dirt and I know it’s unforgivable. There is no one else to blame but me. No one else should have to take the hate and blame for this but me.

“I saw the holes in the system and I took advantage of it for my own blind, selfish reasons. And I have nothing but regret. Even after I had served the ESIC ban, I could have started over, but in my stupidity and selfishness I continued to cheat.

“So many people have fought for me and stood up for me, and I realize now, how many people I have betrayed and how they are facing the punishment which is meant for me.”

Nikhil ‘forsaken’ Kumawat

While Forsaken may have now put an end to the fiasco he caused by breaking his silence, the damage he wrought unto the budding competitive CS:GO scene in India is unfortunately irreparable and will continue to linger, much to the hindrance and dismay of the community.