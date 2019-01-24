CS:GO was the most watched game on Twitch in December 2018

December 2018 was a really big month for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), as the game was the most watched on Twitch in that span with 7.9 million live hours watched.

According to a report by the gaming research firm Newzoo, CS:GO nabbed the top spot but was only able to narrowly edge out Dota 2, which was November 2018’s most watched game.

The ESL Pro League Season 8 Finals took place between December 4 and 8, which was most likely CS:GO’s main draw for esports viewership.

However, the main driving force behind the game’s numbers would most probably have been its major update in December — which saw CS:GO add a battle royale mode, called Danger Zone, and go free-to-play.

Many of the game’s pro players and streamers tried out the new game mode for the first time on Twitch livestreams, which certainly drew a lot of viewers.

CS:GO’s new battle royale mode and switch to being free-to-play also made it more popular, especially among players of Fortnite: Battle Royale, another popular game on Twitch.

While CS:GO topped the list on Twitch, YouTube was still firmly in the grip of League of Legends, which retained its top spot with over 3 million hours watched.