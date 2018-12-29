Viewership for CS:GO’s Majors shows the game is here to stay

Two of the biggest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournaments in 2018, the ELEAGUE Major and the FACEIT Major London, got into the Top 5 of the list by Esports Charts (ESC) of the most popular esports events in 2018.

According to ESC’s findings, both tournaments ammassed viewership numbers that almost reaches 100 million.

The ELEAGUE Major sat at the Top 3 spot with over 49 million viewers, while the FACEIT Major ranked just behind it after being watched by over 47.2 million people.

The ELEAGUE Major, which was held in Boston, USA back in January, was won by Cloud9 in a thrilling final series against FaZe Clan that saw the champions take the tournament in a triple overtime comeback win.

Cloud9’s seemingly impossible feat earned them the Best Esports Moment award in the Game Awards 2018, as well as the $500 thousand grand prize in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the FACEIT Major, held in London back in September, saw Astralis at the apex of their dominance in 2018. They swept all of their opponents in the Main Stage, including Natus Vincere in the Grand Finals, en-route to the fourth of their seven championships in 2018.

Both of the CS:GO Majors ranked after multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) tournaments in the ESC’s list, namely Dota 2‘s The International 2018 (TI8) and the League of Legends (LoL) 2018 World Championships.

LoL’s Worlds 2018 topped the list with a whopping 74.3 million total viewers, while TI8 ranked behind as it was watched by 52.8 million people.

The ESC got its figures for the tournament from the total hours watched by viewers on both YouTube and Twitch. The fact that two CS:GO tournaments made the Top 5 bodes well for the future of the game.

CS:GO has recently undergone some major changes, as the game introduced a battle royale mode and went free-to-play earlier this month.

With an influx of new players trying the game, and its new game mode, out we can expect that 2019 would be another big year for CS:GO.