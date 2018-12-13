Team Liquid establishes two leagues to help Call of Duty: Blackout grow as an esport

Team Liquid, one of the world’s biggest esports organizations, has announced they will establish two new leagues to help Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode, Blackout, to grow as an esport.

The first is the Liquid Prestige League will be a series of weekly tournaments that is open to everyone from all skill ranges.

Meanwhile, the Liquid Master Prestige Invitational is expected to have a more organized format that will feature the most skilled players and will be set up as soon as custom lobbies are included into Blackout.

“[As] an organization that prides itself on a history of competitive excellence, we want to provide opportunities for everyone to compete and develop their skills in Blackout,” said Liquid in the announcement.

The establishment of those competitive leagues for Blackout comes hand-in-hand with Liquid’s acquisitions of their own team for the game.

“For most organizations, a lot of factors play into the decision to push into a game. For us, it’s more than just signing a team. It has a lot to do with the value we can bring to the community and our fans,” said Liquid.

While the team has yet to announce the exact starting dates for their Blackout leagues, the team has called upon the game’s community to help them in their effort to grow Blackout as an esport.

“Whether you’re an experienced professional or an ambitious amateur, we implore you to participate and hone your skills in our events! […] We’re building a scene, and we need your help,” said Liquid.