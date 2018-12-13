Team Liquid announces new Call of Duty: Blackout team

Team Liquid, one of the world’s biggest esports organizations, has announced its acquisition of a new team that will compete in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode, Blackout.

Team Liquid announced through its Twitter account that it has signed four North American players; Tanner “Rogue” Trebb, Thomas “Flankxr” Cook, Gage “Caliburn” Meyer, and Brenden “Casper” Marino to make up its Blackout roster.

“Call of Duty is one of gaming’s most storied franchises and their push into the Battle Royale sector caught our attention. With our current dominance in both PUBG and Fortnite, it only makes sense to make a push towards Blackout,” the team said in its announcement.

Casper, Flankxr, and Rogue first made their names known in another battle royale game, H1Z1. After the H1Z1 Pro League floundered, the trio have now moved on to playing Blackout under the Team Liquid banner.

“It’s an honor to be able to play for Team Liquid. Since I’ve been signed, it feels like a second home,” said Casper.

“I’ve worked my whole life towards my dream of making a career out of esports with thousands of hours in H1Z1 and lots of LAN experience. I’m ready to compete and play under Team Liquid in Blackout,” said Flankxr.

“This is a huge opportunity, and as Liquid does with all it’s games, I look forward to dominating in their name,” added Rogue.

Meanwhile, Caliburn made his way to the team as a former PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) pro player.

“I have always wanted to be apart of an org that has all the tools needed to field a top team in the industry,” said Caliburn.

Team Liquid’s acquisition of its new Blackout team headlines an effort to help Blackout grow as an esport. The organization also announced that it will be hosting a series of weekly open tournaments to help more players break into the competitive scene.