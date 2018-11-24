Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 makes over $1 billion in under a month to become best-selling game of 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has become the best-selling game of 2018, making well over $1 billion in less than a month of sales following its October 12 release.

The latest entry in the long-running, world-famous first-person shooter series, Black Ops 4 has also become eight-best selling video game according to the NPD Group, a market-research firm that began tracking data in 1995.

According to NPD’s monthly report for October, Black Ops 4’s sales bested that of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ which, while still released in the same month, came out weeks later on Oct. 26. The game’s sales are so high, in fact, that it is also retroactively the second-best-selling game since October last year – only bested by its predecessor, Call of Duty: WWII.

Red Dead Redemption 2, the hit sequel to the Western-themed action classic, had been previously pegged as the best-selling game of 2018 after making $750 million in the first three days following its release.

It must be noted however that NPD only tracked nine days of sale for Red Dead Redemption 2 for its four-week sales period that ended on November 3, while Black Ops 4 had 22 days of sale going for it.

Another fact that swung sales in Black Ops 4’s favor is that it was released on PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has only been out on consoles and is still waiting on its PC release.

Black Ops 4 signals that the Call of Duty franchise is still one of the top dogs not just among first-person shooters, but in the entire video game industry as well. It would have to continue its fight to retain its spot against Red Dead Redemption 2 however, as the latter is set to release an online multiplayer mode this November.