Florida couple playing ‘Call of Duty’ gets surprise visit from police

A couple in Deland, Florida had quite a scare after their neighbors called the cops on them because they were playing the game Call of Duty.

The couple was in the midst of an intense game of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 which had the woman screaming “Please don’t kill me!”

This alarmed their next door neighbors, who promptly called 911.

“Hi, I’m calling because I hear my neighbours fighting down the street from me and I’m a little bit concerned with what they’re saying,” the concerned neighbor said in the call.

“My sister lives with me and she was out there smoking a cigarette and she heard them screaming something like a woman saying ‘No, please don’t kill me,” the woman explained further.

However, once the police arrived to the couple’s house they discovered that they had already gone to sleep and were simply playing Call of Duty earlier.

Body cam footage from one of the couple’s neighbors show a policeman knocking on their door, to much bewilderment from the surprised couple.

Upon being questioned by the police further, one of the neighbors said that he heard shouting but did not believe that the couple was in any danger.

While this incident ended somewhat peacefully, it is not the first case of when someone merely playing video games had the police come pay a surprise visit. One such incident resulted in the death of a 28-year old man from Kansas w’hen SWAT was wrongfully called to his home because of a feud with another player.