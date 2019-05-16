Call of Duty Mobile released for Android phones

The pre-registered users of Call of Duty: Mobile can now play the game on their Android devices. Titled as ‘Call of Duty Mobile’, the game officially launched on Google Play Store today.

The Call of Duty Mobile game is still under development. However, the developers Tencent have released the game on Google’s Play Store and is available for download. This has been done with the intention of collecting feedback from gamers.

Since the game is still going through development, the final version is not yet available. However, users can still download the game if they are pre-registered users. Call of Duty enjoys a massive fanbase on several other platforms — PC being the most common. With the announcement of the mobile version, the Call of Duty Mobile has summoned a lot of hype across the globe.

What is Call of Duty Mobile pre-registered users?

The game app in the play store asks the users to register via their Gmail id. Once you have signed in using a Gmail ID, you will be able to see an ‘Install’ button in the bottom right of the app description. Even if you did not register for the game earlier, you can still go on and register your name in order to download the game.

The final version of Call of Duty Mobile is yet to release worldwide. Hence, Tencent will look to work on each of the feedbacks before rolling out the final version of the game.