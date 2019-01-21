Team owner leaks that franchising will come to Call of Duty World League

The owner of an esports organization aspiring for the Call of Duty (CoD) World League (CWL) has leaked that a franchising system will soon be coming to the esport.

While speaking on a podcast, the owner of the esports organization Team Kaliber Justin “KOSDFF” Chandler answered a fan’s question on why his team was not competing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by revealing that a franchising system was on its way to the game’s competitive scene.

“We are negotiating to buy a franchise license. CoD is franchising next year. So if we couldn’t get a franchise, it made it kind of hard to want to invest in [a Black Ops 4 team,]” said Chandler.

Owner of @TeamKaliber talks about COD franchising next year pic.twitter.com/yyu04bCExt — COD World League INTEL (@INTELCallofDuty) January 20, 2019

Currently, teams wanting to compete in the CWL have to qualify first through an intense play-in tournament. Should Chandler’s reveal hold up to be true, competitive CoD will then follow the traditional sports league model employed by the likes of the NFL, NBA, or MLB, where owners can buy guaranteed spots in the competition for their teams.

If ever franchising does come to CoD esports, it will not be the first title to do so. Two major esports titles, namely League of Legends (LoL) and Overwatch, have already employed franchising systems to their professional competitive leagues.

LoL’s North American and European esports leagues, as well as the Overwatch League, have shown that a franchising system in esports can be very profitable. Traditional sports franchises like the New York Mets and New England Patriots, alongside major esports organizations, have been willing to shell out millions of dollars to buy into those leagues.

As one of the oldest esports titles, getting a franchising system may just be the shot in the arm that competitive CoD needs to continue being a major esport.