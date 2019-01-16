KFC announces Call of Duty battle royale tournament 

The global fast-food chain KFC has announced that it will host a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 tournament centered on the game’s battle royale mode, ‘Blackout.’ Over €50 thousand ($63 thousand) will be up for grabs in the event, alongside special prizes from the restaurant.

KFC Gaming x @CallofDutyUK present #KFCRoyale 💸 £50,000 prize pool

💳 KFC Black Card

🎮 16 Creators looking for their duo Time to make a name for yourself. pic.twitter.com/HwxeGTpXio — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) January 14, 2019

The ‘KFC Royale’ will kick off on January 17 in the United Kingdom and features 16 content creators from the game.

In addition to the cash prizes, KFC is also offering participants in the event the chance to win a KFC black card – an exclusive membership card which allows its holder to eat in a KFC restaurant for free daily.

The event also coincides with the release of a free trial for Blackout in the UK from January 17 to 24 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

KFC is set to announce more details on the event, as well as the content creators participating in it, soon.

This is not the first time that the global fast-food chain has made its presence known in esports. KFC has been operating a gaming-centered Twitter account called ‘KFC Gaming’ which focuses on battle royale games such as Blackout and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Last year, KFC also partnered with the Russian esports conglomerate ESforce for youth-focused tournaments and then sponsored the renown Chinese esports organization Royal Never Give Up.