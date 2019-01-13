Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the PS4’s most-downloaded game of 2018

The latest entry in the massively-popular first-person shooter Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, is the most-downloaded premium game on the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

PS4 developer Sony Corporation announced in a blog post that Black Ops 4 topped the list of most-downloaded games over the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Grand Theft Auto V, among others.

According to Sony’s post, Black Ops 4’s “multiple Zombies experiences, best-in-class multiplayer, and blockbuster take on battle royale forged a new path forward for the genre-defining shooter.”

Black Ops 4 is the first entry in the Call of Duty series to not feature a traditional single-player campaign, and contained only multiplayer game modes. The game’s main multiplayer mode was more tactically-oriented and reliant on teamwork gameplay compared to previous entries. The multiplayer also featured the return of Specialists, unique soldier characters with special abilities and traits

Zombies returned as the cooperative multiplayer mode for Black Ops 4 as well, allowing a wider range of customization and more personalized playstyles.

One of the biggest draws of the game was its addition of a battle royale mode, called ‘Blackout.’ While it is similar to the major battle royale games, namely Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Blackout set itself apart with the inclusion of special modes that changed the presence or mechanics of physical items in it. For example, the ‘Close Quarters’ mode is geared towards a faster and more aggressive playstyle through the exclusion of long-range weapons while ‘Fast Collapse’ featured a faster narrowing of the playable area, to name a couple.

Black Ops 4 was arguably the most ambitious entry in the Call of Duty series, especially with it foregoing the series’ tradition of having a single-player campaign mode. With that said, that did not deter it from being the most-downloaded game on the PS4.

Most-downloaded Premium PS4 Games in 2018: