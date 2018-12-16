Porshce, iRacing partner for new racing esports world championship

The renowned luxury car manufacturer Porsche and popular racing simulation game iRacing have partnered to establish a new esports racing series, the Porsche iRacing World Championship Series, featuring a $100 thousand prize pool.

The series was announced at the recent Porsche SimRacing Summit at the Porsche Factory in Leipzig, Germany.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Porsche as a partner for the Porsche iRacing World Championship Series,” said iRacing Executive Vice President and executive producer Steve Myers in a statement.

The Porsche iRacing series will have the best eracers from all around the world duke it out using the virtual 911 GT3 Cup car. They will be competing in ten rounds, with the series qualifiers starting in January next year.

“Porsche is more and more involved with eSports and racing simulations. Putting together a world championship like this one is important evidence of our increasing commitment to the sport,” said Porsche Vice President for Marketing Dr. Kjell Gruner.

This is the 10th year that iRacing has hosted and sanctioned a world championship tournament for eracing. Myers says that 2019 “is a milestone year for our world championships.”

“To be able to offer a $100,000 prize pool shows how far we have come. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the fantastic partnership we have with Porsche,” he added.

The full details on the new series will be announced soon ahead of its qualifiers in January.

All ten rounds of the Porsche iRacing World Championship Series will be broadcast on the iRacing esports Network YouTube channel as well as on www.iRacing.com and Porsche channels yet to be announced.