Japanese esports will take on the rest of Asia in ‘Challenge Cup’ organized by Japan Esports Union

The Japan Esports Union (JESU) has partnered with the Asia Esports Federation (AESF) to hold a ‘Japan vs Asia’s finest’ esports Challenge Cup in 2019 to see how Japanese esports athletes stack up against the rest of Asia.

According to a report by 4gamer.net, the games to be featured in the Challenge Cup include the likes of Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) 2019, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Street Fighter V Arcade Edition, and Tekken 7.

JESU will be deciding which players will be fielded for Japan while the AESF will choose who will represent the rest of Asia. There has been no confirmation on which Asian countries in particular the AESF will get its players.

There will be ¥15 million or over $130 thousand up for grabs in the tournament, which will take place on January 26-27, 2019. The competition will be part of the 2019 Japan Amusement Expo held alongside the 2019 Niconico Tokaigi.

“In an international competition like this where Japanese representatives carry the weight of the country’s hopes to compete against other global greats, each competition for each IP will provide a different sort of tension and fired-up feeling,” said JESU Vice President Kouichi Hamamura.

The Challenge Cup is part of a greater effort by the JESU to further develop the esports scene in Japan. The union is even entertaining the possibility of having esports appear as a medal event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While the International Olympic Committee has made it known that they think esports making an appearance as a medal event in the Olympics is “premature,” an attempt would still be worthwhile to boost the growing Japanese esports scene.

“This is something Japan has not gotten a chance to experience up until now, so we’d like people to experience this atmosphere,” said Hamamura.

Japan has been seeing a lot of development in its esports market, as it has reportedly grown to an astounding ¥4.8 billion or about $42.5 million this year.

With more tournaments being held in the country, Japan will have more chances to let its esports athletes gain crucial exposure and experience in international competition. They will be instrumental in Japan letting its presence be known in esports.