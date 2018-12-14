AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand national football team ratings in PES 2019

Thailand was one of the first teams to be released in a patch for Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2019 that implements the teams participating in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Read on to find out how high the team rates in the game:

Overall: 65

The Thailand National Team has an overall rating of 65, one point higher compared to its rating in PES 2018. The team’s rating for PES 2019 is also the second highest it has been throughout the PES series. Back in PES 2015 the team had an overall rating of 69, which was when they won the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The individual ratings for the players, along with their jersey numbers, are listed below according to their position:

GOALKEEPER

Kawin Thamsatchanan (#1) – 69

Chatchai Budprom (#12) – 60

Siwarak Tedsungnoen (#23) – 66

CENTER BACK

Chalermpong Kerdkaew (#4) – 66

Pansa Hemviboon (#6) – 65

Adisorn Promrak (#13) – 63

LEFT BACK

Peerapat Notchaiya (#2) – 64

Theerathon Bunmathan (#3) – 69

Kevin Deeromram (#5) – 64

RIGHT BACK

Phillip Roller (#16) – 66

Tristan Do (#19) – 65

DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

Charyl Chappuis (#17) – 64

CENTRAL MIDFIELDER

Jakkaphan Kaewprom (#20) – 67

Pokklaw Anan (#21) – 66

LEFT MIDFIELDER

Bodin Phala (#15) – 63

RIGHT MIDFIELDER

Sarawut Masuk (#7) – 64

Nurul Sriyankem (#9) – 65

Mongkol Tossakrai (#11) – 60

ATTACKING MIDFIELDER

Thitipan Puangchan (#8) – 64

Chanathip Songkrasin (#18) – 70

CENTER FORWARD

Teerasil Dangda (#10) – 71

Adisak Kraisorn (#14) – 65

Siroch Chatthong (#22) – 60

