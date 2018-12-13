Esports betting company partners with Southeast Asian teams

The esports betting company Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has made its way to Southeast Asia after announcing partnerships with teams from Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Canada-based Esports Entertainment operates a betting exchange platform, which allows fans to bet on a variety of esports titles, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, League of Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

In Esports Entertainment’s betting platform, fans are able to bet against other bettors rather than betting against the house.

Esports Entertainment’s push into Southeast Asia comes with its announcement of affiliate marketing agreements with 14 other esports companies. It now has partnered with a total of 190 teams as it looks to bolster the launch of its betting exchange website, vie.gg.

Alongside its partners in Vietnam and Bangladesh, Esports Entertainment also made deals with 11 other esports team in Asia, including eight from Nepal.

“I want to welcome all of our new esports team partners and especially those from Asia. The region has a huge esports fan base and we look forward to working closely with these teams as they engage with their fans at home and around the globe,” said CEO Grant Johnson in a press release.

The legalization of game betting has invigorated the betting industry across the world. The entry of betting companies into esports can only boost the scene’s growth, especially in regions outside of the West such as Southeast Asia.