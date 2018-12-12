Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Best and must-have Spirits

Spirits are a big part of the gameplay in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, especially in the game’s ‘World of Light’ story mode. If you’re not yet familiar with the game’s Spirit system, check this out or go here for a guide on how to make your Spirits stronger. Speaking of strong Spirits, read on for a list of the ones you must have as soon as possible. While they may not be the absolute strongest ones out there, you can’t go wrong with having these Spirits on your side:

Kumatora (Primary)

Kumatora is one of the best Primary Attack Spirits to get early in World of Light. They have an increased PSI attack, alongside a great Power Rating, which makes Kumatora a must-have if you want to go all out. While much of their value lies in their strength early on, Kumatora can still transition to a solid late game spirit.

Revolver Ocelot (Primary)

Revolver Ocelot is a Spirit that is worth getting as soon as possible so he can be leveled up early. He’s one of the Spirits that can be enhanced at Level 99 to gain new abilities too. The earlier you get Revolver Ocelot, the faster you can level him up, enhance him, then level him up again. Once you reach that point, he would easily be one of the best spirits in the game. Revolver Ocelot has two support slots too, which makes him that much better of a Spirit to get early on.

Pit (original)

Pit is one of the most powerful Primary Grab Spirits in the game. His sheer offensive capabilities alone make him a great pick up, but the fact that he also has three Support slots makes Pit that much better. With those three slots you can make Pit even better offensively or you can use other Support Spirits to make him more versatile.

Guardian (Support)

This Support Spirit increases a character’s weapon assist, which is very useful defensively when you are facing sword-wielding fighters. Since sword fighters such as Meta Knight and Link are popular online as well, Guardian’s usefulness extends outside World of Light.

Fi (Support)

The best thing about the Support Spirit Fi is how it increases the power of Neutral Specials. Since Neutral Spirits are good for most situations, Fi is a good pick for that alone. But the fact that it also increases the power of Neutral Specials makes Fi a perfect Support Spirit for characters such as Link and Samus, two popular picks online as well.

Hector (Support)

Do you like using Smash attacks? Of course you do, you’re playing Smash Ultimate after all. In that case, Hector is the perfect Support Spirit for you. His ability, Unflinching Charged Smashes, gives you super armor whenever you charge Smash attacks. He can be gamebreaking in the right hands, but he makes life much easier even for less-experienced players.

Yellow Wollyhop

Yellow Wollyhop is strong only in certain situations, mostly in World of Light. Several Spirits Challenges in the game feature strong winds, making them extremely tricky to play and even morr difficult to beat. Having Yellow Wollyhop negates those annoying winds and makes such challenges a breeze. The fact that those challenges yield strong spirits as well make it a solid pick.