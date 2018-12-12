Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Training, Enhancing, and Summoning Spirits

Spirits are the new collectible in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, replacing trophies from previous Smash Bros. games. Spirits have become an integral part of Smash Ultimate gameplay, especially in its ‘World of Light’ campaign mode. If you’re not quite familiar with the Spirits system yet, check this out, but read on for our guide on training, enhancing, and summoning Spirits:

As you smash your way through World of Light, you’ll come face to face with stronger and stronger opponents. Levelling up the Spirits you will get along the way are necessary if you want to compete, here are some ways you can do so:

Spirits need Snacks too, apparently

Snacks come in three sizes; Small, Medium and Large, and they are earned by winning Spirits battles and clearing Classic Mode. If you have enough cash to throw around, you can also purchase them in the Store. Once you’ve got yourself some Snacks, go to the menu and select the ‘Level Up’ option. Then you need to choose the Spirit that you want to level up and feed it the Snacks. Larger Snacks will let your Spirits level up more, with the maximum level your spirits can reach set at Level 99.

Training your Spirits

You can also put your Spirits through some training to make them stronger. As you progress through World of Light you will eventually encounter Master Spirits, whobusually guard shops and Dojos. The Dojos let you teach techniques to your Spirits, with each Dojo teaching a specific technique for a certain amount of SP.

Try to find as many Dojos as you can to maximize the array of techniques your Spirits can learn for the battles ahead.

Summoning Spirits

Sometimes the Spirits you get from playing through World of Light just won’t cut it. To get stronger Spirits that you can’t usually encounter, you can Summon them for a cost. Head over to the menu and select the ‘Summon’ option, there you will find what Spirits you can summon and what you need for them. Certain combinations of Spirits as a ‘sacrifice’ and a corresponding amount of SP are needed for each Summon. The Summon menu has a list of Spirits you can summon, with the requirements you have highlighted while the ones you have yet to acquire greyed out. Check these and plan out which Spirits you want to summon as you press on.

Enhancing Spirits

Certain Spirits can become stronger even after they reach Level 99, and this can be done by Enhancing them. Enhancing a Spirit basically powers them up and resets their level for further growth. An Enhanced Spirit will revert to Level 1 but will get a powerful ability in the process, letting you level it up further to make it stronger. You can enhance Spirits by going to the Enhancement section in the Level Up menu.

How to get more SP and Spirit Cores

Having enough SP and Spirit Cores is essential in making sure your Spirits are strong enough for the battles that lie ahead. Sometimes, leveling up just one Spirit can deplete all of your SP and Spirit Cores, but you can ‘recycle’ your unwanted Spirits to get more. You can do this by going to the menu, selecting ‘Manage Spirits,’ and then going for the ‘Dismiss’ option. Just select the Spirits you want to dismiss, and you’ll get a corresponding amount of SP or Spirit Cores depending on the value of the Spirit.

