Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: What are Spirits?

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Spirits replace Trophies as the game’s collectible item. These spirits can then be equipped on your characters to give them all sorts of useful buffs and are mainly used in the game’s ‘World of Light’ story mode. Read on for our guide on the Spirits of Smash Ultimate:

How to Get Spirits

There a variety of ways to get Spirits in the game. The main one is by playing through the World of Light campaign. In it, you will be presented with a map filled with branching paths, with orbs of light scattered all around. You can approach and interact with them, which then leads to a Spirit challenge, that gives you the chance to earn new Spirits. To do so, you will need to beat the fighters listed, with different variables in each challenge, and then you’ll get some new Spirits as a reward.

Another way is by clearing Classic Mode, as you’ll earn Spirits for clearing the mode, with the rarity of the Spirits you get corresponding to your high score. Having certain Nintendo games on your system can net you additional Spirits as well; for example, having Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu will get you a Partner Pikachu Spirit. Another way to get new Spirits is by completing the challenges listed on the Spirits Board.

Want to see just how many Spirits there are in the game? Check out this pastebin for a list of all the Spirits you can get.

Primary Spirits

There are two kinds of spirits, the first being primary spirits. Primary spirits are split into four elements; Attack, Grab, Shield, and Neutral Spirits, with each interacting with one another in a rock-paper-scissors manner. Attack is strong against Grab, but weak to Shield. Grab is weak to Attack, but strong against Shield, and Shield is weak to Grab, and strong against Attack. Neutral Spirits however work much like their names suggest, as they are neither strong against or weak to any other kind of Spirit. Keeping what kind of Spirit you have equipped against your opponent is crucial, as they can often turn the tables when used correctly.

Support Spirits

Support Spirits can be added to any Support slots that your Primary Spirits have. As their name suggests, they support your primaries by giving additional buffs and effects to your team. They will be crucial for certain Spirit challenges, and need to be carefully utilized as what seem to be small interactions with the corresponding Primary Spirits can make or break them. Support Spirits each take up a certain amount of Support Slots in your Primary Spirit. Pressing the Y button in the selection screen lets you get a suggestion on what Supports to use. The game does a good job with these suggestions, as it will give you the best configuration to face the challenge you’re preparing for.

Look out for more of our content on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate soon.