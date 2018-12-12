Japanese esports market grows to $42.5 million

The esports market in Japan made an astounding thirteenfold increase to ¥4.8 billion or about $42.5 million this year, according to the country’s gaming industry publisher Gzbrain Inc.

Gzbrain, which also publishes Japan’s popular video game magazine Famitsu, made a survey that tracked the massive leap in revenue for the country’s esports industry. The growth began when competitive video gaming was legalized in the country back in February, following the establishment of the Japan Esports Union, and when professional licenses started being issued to Japanese professional players.

The survey also expects that Japan’s domestic esports market would grow further to ¥10 billion or over $88 million, as the number of esports competitions and fans in the country increase.

Japanese esports has mostly been domestically-focused so far, with only a few big names from the country, including Goichi “GO1” Kishida (pictured above), making their presence known overseas.

At 30 years old, GO1 is one of the oldest but nonetheless most skilled players still active in the international fighting games scene. GO1 and most other Japanese veterans in esports are mostly known for their skill in fighting games, such as Street Fighter, Tekken, Super Smash Bros., Guilty Gear, Blazblue, King of Fighters, and DragonBall FighterZ.

Local efforts have also been instrumental in bringing Japan to the forefront in other major esports titles. One of the most notable being the Dota 2 Mara Cup, which was first started by a Japanese fisherman and has since grown to be one of the biggest esports leagues in the country.

The fact that esports has begun to thrive in Japan should come as no surprise, given that the country is one of the biggest and most influential when it comes to gaming.

Even as the domestic esports market in Japan is poised for massive growth, one can assume that the next step for the industry in the country is to expand its influence internationally.