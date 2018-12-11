Valve, ESL unhappy with Facebook streaming deal for Dota 2, CS:GO

Valve Corporation is reportedly unhappy with its deal with ESL to stream certain Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournaments on Facebook after such streams posted disappointing viewer numbers compared to Twitch.

Insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau claimed that both Valve and ESL are disappointed by the poor viewership figures that their Facebook-streamed events have racked up in since the deal agreed on the streaming deal about a year ago.

That marks the end of the final ESL CSGO or Dota stream on Facebook in 2018. Really poor viewership all year and Facebook hasn't proven it can do streaming, to the detriment to both esports. Valve not happy. ESL neither even with $. Correction: Deal runs through end of 2019. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 9, 2018

Breslau noted that the ESL Pro League S8 Finals on December 9 “marks the end of the final ESL CSGO or Dota stream on Facebook in 2018.”

He also highlighted the difference in terms of viewership for two major CS:GO tournaments this year; with the ELEAGUE Boston Major breaking records on Twitch, while the ESL Grand Slam languished on Facebook streaming.

Cloud9 wins the ELEAGUE Boston Major on home soil: CSGO breaks the Twitch record for most viewers on a single stream (1.1M+). Astralis wins the ESL Grand Slam on home soil: 30,000 viewers on Facebook (without embed), a best for FB Wouldn't be surprised to see the deal broken. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 9, 2018

Breslau claims that this just might be the straw to break the camel’s back (or more precisely, the Facebook streaming deal) for both ESL and Valve.

Fans of both Dota 2 and CS:GO have beem expressing their dismay with the decision to stream on Facebook since the deal first started. They would often cite late starts, delays, excessive lag, and sound and quality issues as reasons why they have avoided watching Facebook streams.

Dota 2 fans won’t have to suffer the platform any longer, as Breslau noted that, with the ESL One deal over, Facebook will likely no longer stream Dota 2 tournaments again.

CS:GO fans would be disappointed to learn that they haven’t seen the last of Facebook streams however, as the ESL Pro League deal will still be running until the end of 2019.

Of course, both Valve and ESL can choose to end that deal early if they are that unhappy with it. Though they will have to go through a complicated legal process to do so, if both organizations are as disappointed as Breslau claimed they are, then it would not be a surprise.