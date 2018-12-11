Artifact update to introduce chat, card taunts

The official Twitter account of Artifact, the digital Dota card game, has revealed that an update will be coming later this week which will bring chat, card taunts, and colorblind accessibility features into the game.

Update coming this week. One feature is chat. Possess your cards and make them speak, send custom messages, or invite your opponent to a traditional Steam Chat. Make your heroes say voice lines. One click opt-in to custom messages from non-friends. One click blocking. pic.twitter.com/1eWeHWxsOK — Artifact (@PlayArtifact) December 11, 2018

The chat and card taunt features will allow players to “possess [their] cards and make them speak, send custom messages, or […] make your heroes say voice lines.”

This will add a new facet to the game that can break the monotony while mulling over moves or let your cards do a bit of trash talk for you.

Artifact will also be introducing a chat function which can be enabled with one click. Players will have to opt-in by default to see custom messages from players that are not on their friends list. You can also block certain players from sending you messages with one click.

Another feature this week: color blind accessibility options. We've added optional suit icons to all colored cards. We've also added a color blind saturation setting to help make green and red easier to distinguish. This impacts cards, the HUD, and the deck builder. pic.twitter.com/EvlNbZF3pk — Artifact (@PlayArtifact) December 11, 2018

Accessibility options for color blind people will be added to the game as well. This will help those players to see cards better, especially since the colors of cards are an important mechanic in Artifact.

The Artifact Twitter also hinted at more things to come soon in the update, which they will give more details for later.

Another update is being planned for next week, after which the developer team will take a break over Christmas.

The Artifact team also expressed their willingness to keep the updating and improving the game as time goes on.

“More work next month. We’re in this for the long haul,” they said.