Streamer arrested after committing domestic abuse on livestream

An Australian Twitch streamer that went by the alias MrDeadMoth was arrested after he apparently committed domestic abuse on his pregnant wife during a livestream.

Stream clips of the incident showed Moth’s wife, whom he calls “Grace,” telling him that she wanted him to stop playing Fortnite: Battle Royale. The streamer responded negatively, saying, “Can you not? I said I’ll be out soon.”

Moth went off camera and then an audible smack is heard, after which Grace can be heard crying. A young child can be also be heard in the background at this point. The wife’s screams indicated that she was being hit in the face.

The argument between the two continued until Moth, who was visibly angry at this point, again goes off camera. Grace then cried again from another apparent beating. Moments later, the wife said that she’s pregnant and that she hopes people know he “bashed” a pregnant woman.

Shortly afterward, Moth went off camera again and Grace’s cries started becoming much louder. The young child from earlier, who Moth refers to as “Annabelle” and may be his daughter, also began to cry around the same time as Grace at this point.

News of the incident first broke out in Australia, although not much information on the incident has been released by news channels in the country.

A Twitter account owned by someone who claimed to have knowledge of the incident said that he contacted Grace after the incident and confirmed that she and the children are in safety.

The person behind the account also claimed to be a cyber security expert and a cyber crime and forensics specialist. He said that Moth has already been arrested, although charges have not yet been filed against him.