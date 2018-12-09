Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Tips and Tricks

Smash Bros. is one of the hardest and intense fighting games out there, the reason why depends on who you ask. Some may say that the game’s lighthearted themes belie the sheer technical skill required to excel in it, while others argue that the game can be too overwhelming and you won’t even know half of what’s going on in your screen. Regardless of what you believe, playing the series’ latest installment, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, will be quite the challenge. Read on for some of our tips and tricks to help you have an easier go at it:

Everyone is here! If you unlock them all

The main theme going on in Smash Ultimate is that “Everyone is here!” which of course refers to its huge roster of 76 playable characters at launch, with more to come soon. Much of the fun in playing the game lies with playing everyone in roster, no matter what kind of player you may be.

Newbies should test each character in the roster to see which one they have the most fun playing with, while veterans of the series will surely enjoy long-anticipated inclusions to the series such as Ridley from the Metroid series. Pretty much all returning characters to the series feel and play differently compared with the previous entries, so playing each character at least once is a must.

Having trouble with unlocking certain characters? Check out our guide to unlocking every character in the game here.

Everyone is here! Have a go with them all

Most Smash players will have a ‘main’ or a character that they are either most comfortable with or the best at playing as. This will apply mostly towards those who played previous iterations of the series, but whoever your main was back then would surely be different from what you remember. While these differences can range from how fast they fall or the strength of their specials, these little things can make or break how you play.

So, start from scratch. Test out your main, if you’re still comfortable with them then all is well. If not, try other characters, you have 75 other options after all. Seeing if you could main one of the 11 new characters, who all have playstyles that are very different from what we are used to, is worth the try too.

Moreover, if you’re going into Smash Ultimate with firm ideas about who’s strong, who’s weak, and who’s fun to play, then you’ll have to throw that out the window for the most part. The game is challenging all conventions set in the series, not being open to all the changes would really just be detrimental for your enjoyment of it. At the very least, playing through the entire roster gives you an idea of how all the characters play and will give you an edge when you’re fighting against them.

Try different rulesets

One of the great, yet often overlooked, things about Smash Ultimate is a relatively simple one innovation from what its predecessors did. You can now choose what ruleset to play with before hopping into a character select screen. You can also create them yourself, and they can be anything: Heavy item drop rates with no time limit and no extra stock? Sure. No items and two-stock death match? Go on ahead. A Final Smash meter from the get go and stamina health? Whatever floats your boat. Different rulesets can give the game what may appear to be just small nuances that actually end up feeling like you’re playing a new game altogether.

Having a standard ruleset is also a must when playing with friends, but it’s also a good idea to let them take the wheel and introduce their own preferences sometimes. That way, you can shake things up if you’re tired of going by the house rules. Playing on professional rulesets will also help you if you’re seriously planning on going competitive.

Test out different controller settings too

When most people play games, they usually leave controller settings on default. But it won’t hurt to remap your controls for a couple of games just to test out something new, if you’re uncomfortable with the default configurations. If it’s too jarring, just change it back. But more than just it being a matter of preference or comfort, remapping your controls can give you an actual advantage when playing too.

There are certain setups that make different playstyles much easier to execute, for example turning off “stick jump” makes it easier to land an up-tilt. This is a move similar to an up-smash that is faster but less powerful, perfect for catching opponents off-guard. It’s harder to do it with stick jump on, as it makes your fighter jump up when you move your control stick up. Test out different moves that are integral to your preferred playstyle and see which controller settings make them easier to execute, it’s a relatively simple way to really optimize your play.

That’s all for now, but look out for more content from us on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate soon!