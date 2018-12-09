Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: How to Unlock Every Character

The latest, and by far the biggest, installment in the Smash Bros. series, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is here! The game’s catchphrase, “Everyone is here!” since its first trailers were released really speaks to the game’s scope. Everyone really is here, as Smash Ultimate boasts a huge roster of 76 characters. Unlocking the full roster will be quite the challenge, read on for an easy way to do it:

When you first boot the game up, Smash Ultimate lets you start off with just 8 fighters. There are a couple of ways to unlock the rest of them. After every ten minutes of play in versus mode or Classic mode, a new challenger will appear. Once you end a match after that ten-minute mark, you’ll have to defeat this new challenger in order to unlock them. Character unlocks in the game happen organically through this method, though it will take a lot of time to complete.

On the Smash Bros. subreddit, /u/realermemoryman3 put together a handy chart on which characters to use to get a specific challenger to appear.

There are specific ‘routes’ you must take to unlock a certain character that starts with playing one of the starter characters. For example, if you want to unlock Ken from the Street Fighter series, then you need to take the Yoshi route.

That route will let you unlock Lucario first, with Ken 7 more character unlocks down the line. On the way you can unlock other characters that are unique to the Yoshi route as well, such as Ryu, Ken’s best friend/rival in Street Fighter, and the much-awaited Ridley from the Metroid series, among others.

Other characters, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, appear multiple times in the chart, which means there are several routes you can take to unlock them.

Unlocking Smash Ultimate’s vast roster of fighters is pretty straightforward, as all you have to do is play the game long enough, but make sure to take some breaks while doing so as it’s a very arduous and time-consuming process.

