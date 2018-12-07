The Game Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

With the Game Awards 2018 wrapped up, the best of both the video game and esports industries have had their much-deserved time in the spotlight. Did you miss out on the show? Read on for the full list of winners in the awards show:
GAME OF THE YEAR – God of War
Nominees: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter: World, Red Dead Redemption 2
BEST ONGOING GAME – Fortnite: Battle Royale
Nominees: Destiny 2, No Man’s Sky, Overwatch, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
BEST GAME DIRECTION – God of War
Nominees: A Way Out, Detroit: Become Human, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2
BEST NARRATIVE – Red Dead Redemption 2
Nominees: Detroit: Become Human, God of War, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1, Marvel’s Spiderman
BEST ART DIRECTION – Return of the Obra Dinn
Nominees: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, God of War, Octopath Traveler, Red Dead Redemption 2
BEST SCORE/MUSIC – Red Dead Redemption 2
Nominees: Celeste, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Octopath Traveler
BEST AUDIO DESIGN – Red Dead Redemption 2
Nominees: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Forza Horizon 4, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man
BEST PERFORMANCE – Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
Nominees: Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human, Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War, Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
GAMES FOR IMPACT – Celeste
Nominees: 11-11 Memories Retold, Florence, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1, The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME – Celeste
Nominees: Dead Cells, Into the Breach, Return of the Obra Dinn, The Messenger
BEST MOBILE GAME – Florence
Nominees: Donut County, Fortnite: Battle Royale, PUBG Mobile, Reigns: Game of Thrones
BEST VR/AR GAME – Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Nominees: Beat Saber, Firewall Zero Hour, Moss, Tetris Effect
BEST ACTION GAME – Dead Cells
Nominees: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Far Cry 5, Megaman 11
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME – God of War
Nominees: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME – Monster Hunter: World
Nominees: Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Octopath Traveler, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
BEST FIGHTING GAME – Dragon Ball FighterZ
Nominees: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Soul Calibur VI, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
BEST FAMILY GAME – Overcooked 2
Nominees: Mario Tennis Aces, Nintendo Labo, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Super Mario Party
BEST STRATEGY GAME – Into the Breach
Nominees: The Banner Saga 3, Battletech, Frostpunk, Valkyria Chronicles 4
BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME – Forza Horizon 4
Nominees: FIFA 19, Mario Tennis Aces, NBA 2K19, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME: Fortnite: Battle Royale
Nominees: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Monster Hunter: World, Sea of Thieves
BEST STUDENT GAME – Combat 2018
Nominees: Dash Quasar, JERA, LIFF, RE: Charge
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME – The Messenger
Nominees: Donut County, Florence, Moss, Yoku’s Island Express
BEST ESPORTS GAME – Overwatch
Nominees: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, Fortnite: Battle Royale
BEST ESPORTS PLAYER – Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
Nominees: Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Sung-hyoen “JJoNak” Bang
BEST ESPORTS TEAM – Cloud9 (LoL)
Nominees: Astralis (CS:GO), Fnatic (LoL), London Spitfire (Overwatch), OG (Dota 2)
BEST ESPORTS COACH – Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)
Nominees: Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG), Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis), Dylan Falco, Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality), Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT – League of Legends World Championship 2018
Nominees: ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018, Overwatch League Grand Finals, EVO 2018, The International 2018
BEST ESPORTS HOST – Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Nominees: Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Alex “Machine” Richardson, Anders Blume, Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
BEST ESPORTS MOMENT – C9 Comeback Win in Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)
Nominees: G2 Beating RNG (LoL Worlds 2018), KT vs IG Base Race (LoL Worlds 2018), OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (TI8), SonicFox Side Switch vs Go1 in DBZ (EVO 2018)
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR – Ninja
Nominees: Dr. Lupo, Myth, Pokimane, Willyrex