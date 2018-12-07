The Game Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

With the Game Awards 2018 wrapped up, the best of both the video game and esports industries have had their much-deserved time in the spotlight. Did you miss out on the show? Read on for the full list of winners in the awards show:

GAME OF THE YEAR – God of War

Nominees: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter: World, Red Dead Redemption 2

BEST ONGOING GAME – Fortnite: Battle Royale

Nominees: Destiny 2, No Man’s Sky, Overwatch, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

BEST GAME DIRECTION – God of War

Nominees: A Way Out, Detroit: Become Human, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2

BEST NARRATIVE – Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominees: Detroit: Become Human, God of War, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1, Marvel’s Spiderman

BEST ART DIRECTION – Return of the Obra Dinn

Nominees: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, God of War, Octopath Traveler, Red Dead Redemption 2

BEST SCORE/MUSIC – Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominees: Celeste, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Octopath Traveler

BEST AUDIO DESIGN – Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominees: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Forza Horizon 4, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man

BEST PERFORMANCE – Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II

Nominees: Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human, Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War, Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

GAMES FOR IMPACT – Celeste

Nominees: 11-11 Memories Retold, Florence, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1, The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME – Celeste

Nominees: Dead Cells, Into the Breach, Return of the Obra Dinn, The Messenger

BEST MOBILE GAME – Florence

Nominees: Donut County, Fortnite: Battle Royale, PUBG Mobile, Reigns: Game of Thrones

BEST VR/AR GAME – Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Nominees: Beat Saber, Firewall Zero Hour, Moss, Tetris Effect

BEST ACTION GAME – Dead Cells

Nominees: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Far Cry 5, Megaman 11

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME – God of War

Nominees: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME – Monster Hunter: World

Nominees: Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Octopath Traveler, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

BEST FIGHTING GAME – Dragon Ball FighterZ

Nominees: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Soul Calibur VI, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

BEST FAMILY GAME – Overcooked 2

Nominees: Mario Tennis Aces, Nintendo Labo, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Super Mario Party

BEST STRATEGY GAME – Into the Breach

Nominees: The Banner Saga 3, Battletech, Frostpunk, Valkyria Chronicles 4

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME – Forza Horizon 4

Nominees: FIFA 19, Mario Tennis Aces, NBA 2K19, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME: Fortnite: Battle Royale

Nominees: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Monster Hunter: World, Sea of Thieves

BEST STUDENT GAME – Combat 2018

Nominees: Dash Quasar, JERA, LIFF, RE: Charge

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME – The Messenger

Nominees: Donut County, Florence, Moss, Yoku’s Island Express

BEST ESPORTS GAME – Overwatch

Nominees: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, Fortnite: Battle Royale

BEST ESPORTS PLAYER – Dominique “SonicFox” McLean

Nominees: Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Sung-hyoen “JJoNak” Bang

BEST ESPORTS TEAM – Cloud9 (LoL)

Nominees: Astralis (CS:GO), Fnatic (LoL), London Spitfire (Overwatch), OG (Dota 2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH – Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Nominees: Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG), Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis), Dylan Falco, Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality), Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT – League of Legends World Championship 2018

Nominees: ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018, Overwatch League Grand Finals, EVO 2018, The International 2018

BEST ESPORTS HOST – Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Nominees: Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Alex “Machine” Richardson, Anders Blume, Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

BEST ESPORTS MOMENT – C9 Comeback Win in Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)

Nominees: G2 Beating RNG (LoL Worlds 2018), KT vs IG Base Race (LoL Worlds 2018), OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (TI8), SonicFox Side Switch vs Go1 in DBZ (EVO 2018)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR – Ninja

Nominees: Dr. Lupo, Myth, Pokimane, Willyrex