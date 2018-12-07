The Game Awards 2018 News: BioWare announces new game

BioWare made a huge announcement at The Game Awards 2018, teasing their new game with a short teaser. Although a name wasn’t given for the upcoming game, the teaser ended with #TheDreadWolfRises.

Although no name was given for BioWare’s upcoming game, speculation suggests that its the latest installment in the Dragon Age series. The last entry in the Dragon Age series was Dragon Age Inquisition.

BioWare’s Anthem will release in February 22nd, 2019 and is one of the most anticipated games of 2019. Anthem is an online action-RPG in the vein of Destiny and The Division.

We’ll have more details on BioWare’s new game as soon as they’re available.

(Photo Credit: BioWare)