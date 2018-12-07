The Game Awards 2018 News: Fighting Game juggernaut SonicFox wins Best Esports Player Award

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, one of the best fighting games players of all time known for his excellence in every fighting game he has competed in, has won the award for Best Esports Player at the Game Awards 2018.

SonicFox made a statement when he received his award, donning the iconic fursuit he wears during competitions and affirming his rare status in the esports industry as a queer, African-American man. Though he now adds ‘Best Esports Player for 2018’ to that description, and for good reason.

SonicFox boasts quite the repertoire, having accomplished much in almost all fighting games including the Mortal Kombat series, the Injustice series, Skullgirls, Dead or Alive, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. SonicFox also took a moment to talk about when he donated his half of his winnings to a rival to pay for his father’s cancer treatment in the Injustice 2 Pro Series tournament back in November.

He was also nominated for the Best Esports Moment award for his infamous side switch against his longtime rival Goichi “GO1” Kishida to defeat him back in EVO 2018, but failed to win the award.