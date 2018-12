Activision announced a remastered version of Crash Team Racing at The Game Awards 2018. The remastered version is called Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will release on June 21st, 2019 on PS4, XBOX One and Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Beenox and has been rebuilt from scratch.

Beenox co-studio head Thomas Wilson said that CTR Nitro-Fueled will include all new animations.

The original Crash Team Racing released in 1999 on Playstation.